IndusInd Bank completes 30 years of operations

Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Friday said it has completed three decades of operations.

Advertisment

To commemorate this milestone, the lender has tied up with the Department of Post to release a 'Customized My Stamp', as per a statement.

*** ABB India ties with PwC India * ABB India on Friday partnered with PwC India to drive digital transformation and sustainability across key sectors.

The electrification and automation-focused company and the consultancy firm will work to deliver transformative solutions in digital operations, cybersecurity and ESG initiatives across various sectors, a statement said.

Advertisment

*** Yes Bank launches 'Yes Business' * Yes Bank on Friday announced the launch of a dedicated offering aimed at small businesses.

The offering christened 'Yes Business' is designed to bring banking and related services for MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) under one roof, according to a statement.

*** Zee Learn appoints Mayank Jain as COO * Education company Zee Learn on Friday appointed Mayank Jain as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Advertisment

Jain has worked with Light-House Learning, Tata AIG General Insurance, Titan Limited, Whirlpool India and Overnite Express previously, a statement said. PTI AA SHW