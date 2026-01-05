IndusInd Bank loan growth shrinks by 13 pc in Dec qtr

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Monday reported a 13.1 per cent decline in loan growth to Rs 3.19 lakh crore in the October-December quarter.

The bank, which disclosed accounting lapses in the derivatives portfolio having financial implications of Rs 1,960 crore last year, had net assets of Rs 3.67 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

The lender also recorded a degrowth of 3.8 per cent in deposits to Rs 3.94 lakh crore in the reporting quarter against Rs 4.09 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to Rs 1.85 lakh crore as of December 31, 2025, as against Rs 1.89 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal, it said.

During the latest quarter, it said, the Current Accounts and Savings Accounts (CASA) ratio moderated to 30.3 per cent against 34.9 per cent in the same period of the preceding financial year.

Last month, IndusInd Bank said the white-collar crime probe agency, the SFIO, had started investigating the bank for accounting lapses in its derivatives portfolio.

The external auditor had, in April 2025, pointed out a cumulative adverse accounting impact on profit & loss at Rs 1,959.98 crore as on March 31, 2025, due to accounting discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio.

On April 15, IndusInd Bank disclosed the basis report of another external agency that accounting lapses in the derivative portfolio will have a negative impact of Rs 1,979 crore on its net worth.

The bank has assessed an adverse impact (on a post-tax basis) of 2.27 per cent on its net worth as of December 2024, arising from discrepancies in derivative deals.

The private sector lender had reported in March 2025 that accounting lapses in the derivative portfolio were estimated to have an adverse impact of approximately 2.35 per cent on the bank's net worth as of December 2024. PTI DP DRR