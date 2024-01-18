Indusind Bank to open four more branches in Ayodhya

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Private sector lender Indusind Bank is mulling to open four more branches in Ayodhya, a top official said on Thursday.

The city-based lender promoted by the Hindujas already has a branch in the temple town, which will be witnessing the consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22.

Indusind Bank's managing director and chief executive Sumant Kathpalia said UP is a very "vibrant state" and added that the lender has a big presence in Kanpur and Lucknow.

Without giving a timeline for its expansion in the temple town, Kathpalia said the bank already has a branch in Ayodhya, and will be adding four more branches in the town.

The bank added 98 branches in the December quarter and is confident of attaining all its targets which were declared earlier as part of a medium-term business growth plan, he said. PTI AA DRR