IndusOS co-founder Rakesh Deshmukh to start afresh with new AI venture Natoe.ai

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) India's first app store IndusOS co-founder Rakesh Deshmukh has made a fresh start with his fourth startup Natoe.ai that will look at reducing delay in processing diagnostic reports due to manual intervention.

IndusOS, which positions itself as an alternative to Google Playstore and Apple's Appstore, is now a part of Walmart group fintech decacorn PhonePe after a long legal battle with technology firm Affle.

Deshmukh has exited the venture after selling his stake.

Talking about his new venture, Deshmukh, now co-founder and CEO of Natoe.ai, told PTI that his new idea is about making a social impact using artificial intelligence technology in the healthcare space.

"I have been looking for use of technology to make a social impact. While business growth is an important aspect, I wanted to do something where social impact is embedded in whatever work we do. Diagnostic is one space where people want immediate access to reports so that they can expedite treatment. Through Natoe.ai, we want to disrupt this space starting with X-Rays," he said.

Deshmukh said Natoe.ai aims to solve pressing problems in radiology, such as long waiting time for reports, particularly in emergencies where delays can be life-threatening.

"The platform will provide real-time, radiologist-signed reports, enhancing accuracy and efficiency. We plan to start a pilot project from August and commercially launch our solutions from December," he said.

Deshmukh has teamed up with IIT Bombay alumnus Pragya Goyal (CTO), and his former colleague at IndusOS Herukh Shahani (CBO).

"We are starting with a team of 30 radiologists and will scale up gradually. Our AI technology will create reports by reading X-Rays instantly which will be vetted and signed by our team of radiologists. This will reduce time for report generation by several folds. Once we are through with X-Ray we will extend our technology for other radiology tests like CT scan, MRI," Deshmukh said.

Talking about business opportunities, Deshmukh said that the radiology industry is a USD 70 billion market projected to reach USD 300 billion by 2030 which offers enough headroom for growth.

Deshmukh said that he is initially investing from the fund he realised from sale of stake in IndusOS and is in talks with investors to raise funds to scale up the team. PTI PRS ANU ANU