Industrial land allotted for PM MITRA Park in TN; Rs 2,192 cr investment to generate 15,000 jobs: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Textiles Ministry on Saturday said 190.44 acres of industrial land have been allotted to 23 investors by the Board of Directors of PM MITRA Park Tamil Nadu, unlocking committed investments of nearly Rs 2,192.21 cr with a potential for generating 15,000 jobs.

The approved investments span various segments, including integrated plants, yarn manufacturing, fabric production, processing and finishing, garment manufacturing and technical textiles The land allotment decisions were taken in the 9th Meeting of the Board of Directors of PM MITRA Park, Tamil Nadu Ltd. (SPV) held on 27 February 2026 under the chairpersonship of Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles.

The PM MITRA Park at Virudhnagar is one of the 7 mega Parks being set up under the PM MITRA scheme.

"Located right on the National Highway NH 44 and just 106 km away from Tuticorin port, it offers excellent connectivity and logistics and a mature textile ecosystem. Nearly Rs 550 crore of infrastructure works are already under execution in and around the Park site and the Park is targeted to be completed by December 2027," the Textile Ministry said.