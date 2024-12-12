Industrial output grows 3.5 pc in Oct

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) India's industrial production growth slows to 3.5 per cent in October this year, mainly due to poor show by mining, power and manufacturing sectors, according to official data released on Thursday.

Advertisment

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a growth of 11.9 per cent in October 2023.

India's Index of Industrial Production increased by 3.5 per cent in October 2024, an official statement said.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew 4.1 per cent in October 2024 against 10.6 per cent in the year-ago month.

Advertisment

Mining production rose 0.9 per cent and power output increased 2 per cent in October 2024.

In the April-October period, the IIP grew 4 per cent down from 7 per cent in the year-ago period. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL