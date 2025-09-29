Industrial output grows 4 pc in August: Govt data

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The country's industrial production grew at 4 per cent in August, mainly due to better performance by the mining sector, according to government data released on Monday.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth rate for July has been revised upwards to 4.3 per cent from an earlier estimate of 3.5 per cent.

The growth rates of the three sectors, mining, manufacturing and electricity, for August 2025 were 6 per cent, 3.8 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively. PTI NKD NKD BAL BAL