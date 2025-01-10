Industrial output grows 5.2 pc in November

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) India's industrial production growth accelerated to 5.2 per cent in November this year, mainly due to good show by manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Friday.

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a growth of 2.5 per cent in November 2023.

India's Index of Industrial Production increased by 5.2 per cent in November 2024, an official statement said.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew 5.8 per cent in November 2024, up from 1.3 per cent in the year-ago month.

Mining production rose 1.9 per cent and power output increased 4.4 per cent in November 2024.

In the April-November period, the IIP grew 4.1 per cent, down from 6.5 per cent in the year-ago period. PTI KKS CS HVA