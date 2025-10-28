Industrial output grows by 4 pc in September, driven by manufacturing sector

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) India's industrial production grew by 4 per cent in September this year due to the good performance of the manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by 3.2 per cent in September 2024.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) revised the industrial production growth to 4.1 per cent for August 2025 from the provisional estimate of 4 per cent released last month.

The latest NSO data showed that the manufacturing sector's output expanded by 4.8 per cent in September 2025 against 4 per cent in the year-ago month.

Mining production contracted by 0.4 per cent against a growth of 0.2 per cent recorded a year ago.

Power production rose by 3.1 per cent in September 2025 against 0.5 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.

During the April-September period (H1) of FY26, the country's industrial production grew by 3 per cent compared to 4.1 per cent in the first half of 2024-25. PTI KKS MR