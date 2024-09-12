Industrial output growth slows down to 4.8% in July

New Delhi: India's industrial production growth slowed down to 4.8 per cent in July this year mainly due to poor show by mining and manufacturing sectors, according to official data released on Thursday.

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a growth of 6.2 per cent in July 2023.

India's Index of Industrial Production increased by 4.8 per cent in July 2024, an official statement said.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew 4.6 per cent in July 2024 against 5.3 per cent in the year-ago month.

Mining production rose by 3.7 per cent and power output increased 7.9 per cent in July 2024.

In the April-July period, the IIP grew 5.2 per cent against 5.1 per cent in the year-ago period.