India's industrial production output growth slows to 10-month low of 1.5% in June

New Delhi: India's industrial production growth slowed to a 10-month low of 1.5 per cent in June 2025 due to poor performance of mining and power sectors, which were impacted by early arrival of monsoon and rains, according to official data released on Monday.

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by 4.9 per cent in June 2024.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) also revised upwards the pace of industrial production growth for May to 1.9 per cent from the earlier estimate of 1.2 per cent released last month.

The previous low pace of growth was recorded in August 2024 when the output growth stayed flat.

The NSO data showed that the manufacturing sector's output growth rose marginally to 3.9 per cent in June 2025 from 3.5 per cent in the year-ago month.

Mining production contracted by 8.7 per cent against a growth of 10.3 per cent recorded a year ago.

Power production declined by 2.6 per cent in June 2025 against 8.6 per cent growth in the year-ago period.

During the April-June period of FY26, industrial production grew by 2 per cent compared to 5.4 per cent a year ago.