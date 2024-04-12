India's industrial production grows 5.7% in Feb: NSO data

New Delhi: India's industrial production grew 5.7 per cent in February 2024, according to official data released on Friday.

Advertisment

The factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a growth of 6 per cent in February 2023.

India's Index of Industrial Production grew by 5.7 per cent in February 2024, an official statement said.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew 5 per cent in February 2024, down from 5.9 per cent in the year-ago month.

In February this year, mining production rose 8 per cent, and power output increased 7.5 per cent.

The IIP grew 5.9 per cent during April 2023-February 2024 compared to a 5.6 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.