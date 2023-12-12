India's industrial production grows to 16-month high of 11.7% in Oct

New Delhi: India's industrial production growth increased to a 16-month high of 11.7 per cent in October, mainly due to good show by manufacturing, mining and electricity sectors, according to the official data released on Tuesday.

"India's IIP growth rate rises to a 16-month high of 11.7 per cent in October 2023," an official statement said.

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had contracted by 4.1 per cent in October 2022.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew by 10.4 per cent in October 2023.

Mining production rose 13.1 per cent during the month under review.

Power output rose 20.4 per cent.

The IIP grew by 6.9 per cent in April-October 2023 compared to 5.3 per cent growth a year ago.