Advertisment
#Business

India's industrial production grows to 16-month high of 11.7% in Oct

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
12 Dec 2023
New Update
Mahindra Auto Mahindra sales Automobile Manufacturing

representative image

New Delhi: India's industrial production growth increased to a 16-month high of 11.7 per cent in October, mainly due to good show by manufacturing, mining and electricity sectors, according to the official data released on Tuesday.

Advertisment

"India's IIP growth rate rises to a 16-month high of 11.7 per cent in October 2023," an official statement said.

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had contracted by 4.1 per cent in October 2022.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew by 10.4 per cent in October 2023.

Advertisment

Mining production rose 13.1 per cent during the month under review.

Power output rose 20.4 per cent.

The IIP grew by 6.9 per cent in April-October 2023 compared to 5.3 per cent growth a year ago.

#manufacturing #IIP data #Index of Industrial Production #India's industrial production
Advertisment
Subscribe