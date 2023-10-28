Mukesh Ambani gets death threat via email with demand for Rs 20 crore

Mumbai: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has received an email threatening to shoot him dead if he failed to pay Rs 20 crore, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

The industrialist received the death threat email on Friday, and based on a complaint lodged by his security in-charge, a first information report (FIR) was registered against an unidentified person at the Gamdevi police station, he said.

"The email that Ambani received said that he will be shot if he failed to pay Rs 20 crore," he said.

The case was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), he said, adding that a massive manhunt has been launched to nab the person who sent the mail.

Last year, the Mumbai police had arrested a man from Bihar's Darbhanga for making death threat calls to Mukesh Ambani and his family members. The accused had also threatened to blow up the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.