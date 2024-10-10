Industrialist Ratan Tata given ceremonial guard of honour at Worli crematorium

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Industry titan Ratan Tata was given a ceremonial guard of honour by the Mumbai Police after his mortal remains were brought to a crematorium in Worli for final rites on Thursday evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal were present at the crematorium in central Mumbai.

"Have joined millions of Indians to grieve the sad demise of Ratan Tata Ji. Also laid a wreath on behalf of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji," Shah said in a post on X.

Shah said Tata (86) will always be remembered as a beacon of patriotism and integrity.

As an industrialist respected across the world, he steered the Tata Group into global prominence. His life and commitment to the nation stand as a pole star in India's industrial landscape, the Union minister said.

He led the Tata Group with clean corporate governance, adhering to the rules, and made efforts to build a better society through the Tata Trusts, Shah said.

"Ratan Tata Ji's legacy will continue to guide those who lead the industrial sector of the country for a long time to come," the senior BJP leader added.

Tata's mortal remains were kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai for people to pay respects from 10.30 am to 3.55 pm. Later, they were taken to the crematorium for last rites.

Tata, credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.