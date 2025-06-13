Industrialist Sunjay Kapur dies of heart attack at 53 in UK

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) "Your time on earth is limited" -- industrialist Sunjay Kapur had shared in a philosophical post on Monday, just three days before he passed away after suffering a heart attack at a polo ground in the UK.

Kapur, the Chairman of auto components firm Sona Comstar, suffered a heart attack while he was in the middle of a polo match, according to reports. He was 53.

In the post on Monday, Kapur -- the ex-husband of actress Karishma Kapoor -- wrote: "Your time on Earth is limited. Leave the 'what ifs' to the philosophers and instead dive headfirst into the world of 'why nots'".

Sona Comstar said in a statement said, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Sunjay J Kapur Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar, following a sudden heart attack in England, UK, on 12th June 2025, at the age of 53." A visionary leader, Kapur played a pivotal role in shaping Sona Comstar into a global mobility technology company built on innovation, sustainability, and purpose, the statement added.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, he was a devoted father, a mentor to many, and a tireless advocate for India's manufacturing and mobility sectors, it added.

Kapur served as the President of the Automotive Component Manufacturers' Association of India (ACMA) and co-chaired the Manufacturing Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

He was a visionary leader and a compassionate person whose guidance shaped Sona Comstar's success, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) said in a regulatory filing.

"We assure our customers, business partners, employees, and shareholders that our operations and prospects remain unchanged as we honour his legacy," the auto components firm stated.

Founded in 1995, Sona Comstar is a leading automotive technology firm.

The Gurgaon-based firm is a global supplier with manufacturing and assembly facilities, R&D centres and engineering capability centres across India, the US, Serbia, Mexico, and China.

Sona Comstar primarily designs, manufactures, and supplies automotive systems and components to automotive OEMs (original equipment manufacturers).

The company is a leading supplier to the fast-growing global electric vehicle market. PTI MSS DR TRB