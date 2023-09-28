Industries Minister Rama Rao attends ground-breaking ceremony of Kitex Group's 2nd investment project in T'gana

Hyderabad, Sep 28 (PTI) Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao and other ministers participated in the ground-breaking ceremony of Kitex Group's second investment project in Telangana in Ranga Reddy district here on Thursday.

The company, which is the second largest manufacturer of infant wear in the world, will be setting up an integrated fibre-to-apparel manufacturing cluster with a capacity of seven lakh garments per day at an investment of Rs 1,200 crore, a release from minister Rama Rao's office said.

The cluster, expected to be spread over 250 acres in Seetharampur in Ranga Reddy district, will employ over 11,000 people directly, more than 80 per cent of which will be women employees, it said.

The entire investment will be operational by December 2024.

Kitex's first investment project in Telangana is coming up at Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, Warangal where construction of a similar sized integrated fibre to apparel manufacturing cluster is ongoing in full swing and expected to commence operations by December 2023, the release added. PTI SJR SJR SS