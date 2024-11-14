Industries minister Saurabh Bharadwaj inaugurates Delhi Pavilion at International Trade Fair

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Industries Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj inaugurated the Delhi Pavilion on Thursday at the annual International Trade Fair at Bharat Mandapam.

Advertisment

Several departments of the Delhi government have set up their stalls at the pavilion, with officers from the respective departments present, a statement from the state industries ministry said.

Bharadwaj said like every year, this year's trade fair has been organised on a very large scale at Pragati Maidan, and traders from Delhi and other parts of the country as well as abroad wait for this fair throughout the year. "Especially the traders and producers from Delhi eagerly anticipate this international trade fair." The event also serves as a medium for traders to expand their businesses, as the trade fair helps them attract new customers, thereby increasing their business, the minister added.

Many stalls showcasing the art and culture of Delhi can also be found at the Delhi Pavilion, the statement said.

Advertisment

The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) organises its flagship 14-day India International Trade Fair (IITF) annually in November. This year, the theme of the fair is 'Viksit Bharat @2047'.

Over 3,500 exhibitors from India and overseas are expected to participate in the 43rd edition of IITF which will culminate on November 27. PTI MHS HVA