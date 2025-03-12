Industries minister Sirsa focuses on environment friendly industrial growth in review meet

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Delhi industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday instructed officials to focus on minimising environmental harm from industrial waste and boosting industrial infrastructure in the city.

In a review meeting with officers of the department, the minister said he will conduct weekly meetings for prompt monitoring and decision making, as per an industries department statement.

"Our government is fully committed to ensure industrial growth while protecting the environment. We are taking concrete steps to minimise industrial waste and improve infrastructure so that businesses can thrive responsibly. Sustainable development is the cornerstone of our Prime Minister's vision for Viksit Delhi," Sirsa, who also holds the environment portfolio, said.

The minister discussed a proposed new industrial policy, status of ongoing greenfield projects, and emphasised on employment generation and infrastructure development, it said.

A key focus of the meeting was to minimise the environmental impact of industrial waste and ensure responsible waste management practices, it said.

The minister instructed officials to expedite necessary approvals and infrastructure development while maintaining strict environmental compliance.

He also directed officials to implement policies that encourage new businesses, thereby generating employment opportunities for the people of Delhi.

The minister stressed the need for the highest quality waste management, electricity supply, water availability, drainage systems, and road infrastructure for industrial zones to ensure a smooth and sustainable industrial ecosystem. PTI VIT TRB