Industry analysis forecasts doubling of India's 39-bn pound sports economy by 2027

London, Jul 28 (PTI) India's sports economy, currently estimated at 38.84 billion pounds, is expected to nearly double by 2027, said a report based on an analysis of global collaborations in sports-tech, infrastructure and inclusion.

The report titled 'Winning Together: Unlocking the Sports Economy between India and Manchester' also reflects the growing interest of Indian corporates in Manchester's thriving sports ecosystem.

The report was released by the Consulate General of India in Manchester in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Grant Thornton Bharat over the weekend.

The report, which was released during the fourth India versus England Test match at the Old Trafford stadium in the city, spotlights increasing Indian investments across different sports beyond cricket.

"This document marks a significant step in identifying synergies between two regions with a deep passion for sport, a strong culture of performance, and growing aspirations to become global hubs of talent and innovation," said Vishakha Yaduvanshi, Consul General of India in Manchester.

According to the diplomat, the new Consulate General in Manchester which came up in March, has opened up new avenues for regional partnerships, with sport being a natural and powerful connector.

The report came days after members of the Indian cricket team met football players of Manchester United in London, underscoring the deep cultural resonance and global fandom that connects the two sporting nations.

"The India-Manchester sports collaboration, as explored in this report, highlights the power of purposeful global engagement and serves as a shining example of this policy in action," said Jyoti Vij, FICCI Director General.

"There is an immense opportunity to drive business-to-business collaborations between the two sides, and harness avenues for knowledge exchange and technical expertise. Such partnerships can catalyse innovation and significantly enhance institutional capacities," she said.

The report has also proposed a Bilateral Working Group (BWG) to formalise public-private engagement, an India-UK sportstech innovation hub and e-sports talent exchange, academic and R&D partnerships with institutions like Loughborough University in the UK and IIT Delhi, scaled engagement from Premier League football clubs and Indian investors, and a joint approach to inclusive, gender-balanced sports ecosystems.

"Our collaboration with Manchester showcases how two diverse but complementary systems can co-create frameworks for athlete development, immersive fan engagement, and sustainable infrastructure," said Abhishek Binaykia, Partner & Sports Advisory Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

The report came during a sports leaders' delegation tour of Manchester, led by P K S V Sagar, Chair of FICCI's Sports Committee, for a series of high-level interactions with representatives across business and academia.

"There is tremendous potential for India-UK collaboration in areas such as sports education and talent development through academic partnerships and exchange programmes between institutions, sports technology, including AI-driven performance analytics, fan engagement platforms, and wearable tech," said Sagar, President of GMR Sports.

Event management and franchise development, especially in emerging leagues and community sports, co-development of sustainable sports infrastructure and facilities and joint research in sports science and injury rehabilitation are also important areas, he said.

"Additionally, both nations can benefit from co-hosting sporting events and developing cross-border business models that blend UK expertise with India's scale and youthful energy," he said.

About the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UK visit last week, Sagar said the deal will not only reduce trade barriers but also encourage joint investments, innovation, and institutional collaborations, which can reshape the sports economy on both sides.

Delegation member Preeti Jhangiani, founder of the Pro Panja Arm-Wrestling League, termed the FTA a "game changer" for Indian businesses and investors that will unlock a wide spectrum of opportunities across sectors.

"The greatest synergies will happen in Olympic sports and popular upcoming sports like arm wrestling, which benefits greatly because it not only has an Indian ethos as 'Bharat Ka Khel' but also as an international sport known all over the world and played on many levels such as University Games, Police Games, Combat Games and now Youth Asian Games," said Jhangiani, revealing that an "India-UK Arm Wrestling/Panja series" is already in planning stages.

The India-UK FTA, formally known as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), signed on July 24, is now proceeding to the UK parliamentary ratification process before it can be enforced. PTI AK HVA