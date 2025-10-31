'Industry and Employment' theme of MP's foundation day celebrations: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Oct 31 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh is celebrating its foundation day on the theme of "Industry and Employment" as it reflects the spirit of sustainable development, cultural prosperity, and public participation in the state, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday.

The BJP-ruled state has embarked on a new journey of development, providing investors with an enabling, simple, secure environment and playing a key role in accelerating India's start-up revolution by establishing innovation hubs and incubation networks, he noted.

"Along with celebrating the Industry Year, the theme of Rajyotsav (state festival) has been set as 'Industry and Employment'. It reflects the spirit of sustainable development, cultural prosperity, and public participation in the state," Yadav said in an article on the eve of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day on November 1.

Madhya Pradesh is entering the 70th year of its existence on Saturday. Established on November 1, 1956, MP has embarked on a new journey of development over the past two decades, achieving the potential of becoming a leading state, he noted.

It is a happy coincidence that the state festival is being organised on the auspicious occasion of 'Devuthani Ekadashi', the CM maintained.

"Our festivals, ceremonies, and traditions are the foundation of our culture. The joy of celebrations fosters the spirit of building the future. All festivals are celebrated extensively in the state. The cultural context of our festivals inspires us to transform from the old to the new," he noted.

Taking inspiration from the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state is looking at drawing concrete results from its investment and industrial development initiatives, the CM maintained.

"Each region of Madhya Pradesh is rich in diversity and has its own unique characteristics, capabilities, and competencies, offering endless potential. Keeping this in mind, we started the Regional Investors Summit," he said.

"To simplify business and directly interact with investors, we launched the Investment Yatra from Ujjain in March 2024 and subsequently expanded it to Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar, Rewa, Shahdol, Narmadapuram, Mumbai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, the UK, Germany, Japan, and Dubai. Through various conferences and national and international roadshows, investment in Madhya Pradesh has increased manifold," Yadav stated.

The chief minister informed that the state has achieved several historic milestones in industrial investment over the past year.

Domestic and international investors showed keen interest in investing in the state at the Global Investors Summit (organised in Bhopal in Feb 2025), he said.

"At the Mineral Conclave, the state received investment proposals worth over Rs 56,000 crore, reflecting clarity in policy and administrative simplification. Investment has also been sought in IT parks, electronic manufacturing units and the renewable energy sector," the CM emphasised.

The CM opined the state is undergoing a period of transformation, where investment, innovation, and employment form the cornerstones of its development journey.

"In the past two years, the state has recorded several historic achievements in the fields of industry, agriculture, dairy production, environment, energy, and social empowerment," affirmed Yadav, who assumed office in December 2023.

Yadav noted Madhya Pradesh is rich in forests, water, minerals, crafts, arts, culture, festivals, and traditions.

"The state is blessed with the proximity of mother Narmada, Chambal, Parvati, and Shipra rivers and the blessings of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva). It is the birthplace of Lord Parashuram, the place of education of Lord Krishna, and the place of penance of Adi Shankaracharya," the CM stated.

"Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram spent a long time in Chitrakoot (during his exile). Madhya Pradesh is also the birthplace of renowned kings Nala, Bhartrihari, and Vikramaditya. It was Emperor Vikramaditya who liberated India from the terror of the Shakas. The world's first scientific calendar, 'Vikram Samvat' originated in Ujjain," he said.

The chief minister maintained Madhya Pradesh is making its own contribution in realizing the goal of a developed India.

"Prime Minister Modi has pledged to build a developed India. Under the PM's leadership, our country is moving towards becoming the third largest economy in the world. Continuous efforts are being made in Madhya Pradesh to realise the PM's pledge of building a developed India," the CM affirmed.

Yadav highlighted the steps taken by the Madhya Pradesh government for women's empowerment and in other areas like agriculture, irrigation (river linking projects), cow conservation and welfare of the poor, among others. PTI MAS RSY