Industry bodies, experts discuss quality infrastructure challenges for various sectors

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Industry bodies representing the electronics, IT, telecom, engineering, and capital goods sectors deliberated upon quality infrastructure-related issues, challenges, and future needs with experts at a meeting organised by the NABCB on Friday.

National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) is the constituent board of the Quality Council of India (QCI), an autonomous body set up by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The event served as a platform to bolster the vision of a developed India by 2047 and for industry leaders, government officials, and experts to discuss the pivotal role of standards, technical regulations, and accredited conformity assessments in India's journey to becoming one of the world's top three economic powers in the next 10–15 years.

Industry leaders emphasised the need for policy interventions to align the existing quality frameworks with global policies.

"We have called all the relevant industry bodies here so that we can deliberate on the current scenarios, how we can collectively partner in this ecosystem, and if there are any issues or challenges with regards to the quality infrastructure, we can address them together and resolve them," QCI's Secretary General and NABCB CEO Rajesh Maheshwari told PTI.

NABCB provides accreditation to certification, inspection, validation and verification bodies based on the assessment of their competence as per the Board's criteria and in accordance with international standards and guidelines.