Industry bodies press for National Tourism Board in pre-Budget meeting with FM

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Representatives from the tourism and hospitality sector in their pre-Budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday made a case for establishment of National Tourism Board for long-term growth of the sector, sources said.

They also demanded grant of formal 'industry' status to the sector as it would help the players to obtain affordable finances.

Their other demands include introduction of a single-window clearance system for licensing, reduction in number of licenses, approvals and NOCs required for hotels.

The meeting was attended by representations from Hotel Association of India; Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India; Indian Association of Tour Operators; India Food Tourism Organisation; Tourist Guide Federation of India; Adventure Tour Operators Association of India; among others, the sources said.

The representatives argued that the lack of formal industry recognition and the fragmented regulations are limiting the sector's access to affordable finance and incentives, according to sources.