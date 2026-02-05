Industry bodies welcome West Bengal interim budget's thrust on urban infra

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) Industry bodies on Thursday largely welcomed the West Bengal interim budget, praising its focus on urban infrastructure and town modernisation.

CREDAI West Bengal president Sushil Mohta said the government's plan to modernise district towns was a positive step and would support balanced urban growth.

However, he flagged infrastructure bottlenecks in key growth corridors, particularly at crossings such as Barasat and Amtala, where narrow roads and encroachments have constrained development.

He said prioritising road widening and regulation of encroachments would help unlock growth beyond major urban centres.

The Bharat Chamber of Commerce welcomed the budget's emphasis on infrastructure-led growth and urban development.

BCC president Naresh Pachisia said the continued focus on industrial and economic corridors, logistics connectivity and MSME parks would strengthen the state's industrial ecosystem and investor confidence.

Industry players also welcomed the proposal to set up a global trade centre.

Merlin Group MD Saket Mohta said such an initiative, backed by public-private collaboration, could enhance West Bengal's attractiveness as an investment destination and support the development of sustainable, future-ready cities.

Purti Realty MD Mahesh Agarwal said the interim budget reflected the government's intent to upgrade cities in a planned and people-friendly manner. PTI BSM SOM