Industry body CMAI, KUKVC partner to help farmers generate carbon credits via sustainable farming practices

New Delhi: Industry body Carbon Markets Association of India has partnered with Krishi Udyami Krishak Vikas Chamber to help farmers adopt sustainable farming practices for increased livelihood.

Advertisment

Adopting sustainable practices like organic farming and integration of carbon credits, a developing market in India, will help farmers earn better revenues, Carbon Markets Association of India (CMAI) said in a statement.

"CMAI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Krishi Udyami Krishak Vikas Chamber (KUKVC) to form a strategic partnership seeking to promote sustainable farming practices like the adoption of organic farming and facilitating the integration of carbon credit revenue into farmers' income streams for enhanced livelihoods," it added.

The partnership aims to create awareness about the environmental and economic benefits of organic farming, educate the farmers about the process of earning carbon credits through sustainable agricultural practices, the statement said on Thursday.

Advertisment

CMAI will conduct sessions on the importance of carbon credits in combating climate change and provide guidance on the process of registering and earning the credits through authorized platforms.

KUKVC will provide support with data collection to ensure the successful implementation of green finance. They will conduct regular monitoring of plantations, maintaining comprehensive records and interacting with farmers to address any issues that may arise.

Carbon credit, also known as carbon offsets, is a market-based mechanism designed to incentivise and facilitate the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Advertisment

"Through this cooperation, our goal is to tap into the significant potential of sustainable agricultural practices to reduce carbon emissions and harness the benefits of carbon credits for financing the transition," said Manish Dabkara, President, CMAI.

"The collaboration is expected to generate positive outcomes and make a substantial contribution in securing a sustainable farming future," Om Prakash Dhankar, the former Agriculture Minister of Haryana and Chief Patron of KUKVC.

CMAI is a strategic alliance of industry experts who work towards carbon offset solutions. It offers services like policy research and advocacy, innovative interventions, capacity building, community initiatives, partnerships among others.

KUKVC is an organization which works for upskilling of farmers in agriculture and allied sectors through research and technology innovation etc.