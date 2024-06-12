Industry body SEA cuts rape-mustard seeds output estimate on El Nino impact

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Industry body SEA on Wednesday cut the country's rape-mustard seeds production estimate to 11.58 million tonne for 2023-24 crop year, citing the impact of El Nino on key growing states.

In March, the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) had pegged the rape-mustard seeds output at 12.09 million tonne.

Despite the downward revision, production is expected to surpass last year's 11.18 million tonne, the association said in a statement.

The phenomenon of El Nino is marked by scorching heat waves and a drastic reduction in soil moisture during the maturing stage. This led to yield losses in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

Rape-mustard seeds production in the top growing state of Rajasthan is now estimated at 4.53 million tonne in 2023-24 crop year (July-June), down from the earlier projection of 4.61 million tonne, SEA said.

Similarly, the output is expected to be lower at 1.79 million tonne in Uttar Pradesh, 1.60 million tonne in Madhya Pradesh, and 1.17 million tonne in Haryana.

While the area under rape-mustard seeds cultivation rose 5 per cent to 10.06 million hectare this year, yields are expected to dip to 1,151 kg per hectare from 1,168 kg last year.

Rape-mustard seeds is the country's main oilseed crop grown during winter. PTI LUX LUX ANU ANU