Industry body seeks ban on import of chlorinated gloves

Mumbai, Jul 17 (PTI) Industry body Indian Rubber Gloves Manufacturers Association (IRGMA) on Wednesday urged the government to ban the import of chlorinated gloves to enhance safety in hospitals and healthcare professionals.

"It is time that these spurious imports and usage of chlorinated gloves be curbed as it is detrimental to the health of both healthcare providers and patients, and for their safety the government and the authorities must make firm implementations that impede the spurious circulation and import of chlorinated gloves," IRGMA president Sunil Patwari said in a statement.

IRGMA further sought that the gloves for government hospitals should be procured through GeM (Government e Marketplace) having BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) approval, which conforms to the consideration and implementation of QCO (Quality Control Order).

The continuation of spurious import of examination gloves has serious safety and health risks, Patwari said.

Many countries (the US and Europe) have already banned the use of powdered, coated Nitrile Gloves, he stated.

"The procurement of BIS-approved gloves is very convenient because there are already many BIS-certified companies manufacturing the gloves, and these companies are capable of supplying the quality product to the hospital staff," he added. PTI SM MR