Industry body urges govt to formalise unorganised workforce

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Industry body ISF has urged the government to formalise close to 40 crore informal workforce in the country.

In a statement, the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) also said India's almost 85 per cent informal workforce generates more than half of the country’s GDP.

It requires a structural shift towards formal employment, the ISF said.

"A vision paper of ISF urges for the formalisation of a vast informal workforce of over 400 million in the country, which could be driven through organised staffing companies," it added. PTI ABI KKS ABI BAL BAL