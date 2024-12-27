Industry, entrepreneurs owe debt of gratitude to reforms under Singh's leadership: Sunil Mittal

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The Indian industry, economy, and entrepreneurs in particular, owe a debt of gratitude to the liberalisation reforms that were ushered in the early 90s under Manmohan Singh's leadership, Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Mittal said on Friday.

Mittal further said that as a prime minister, finance minister and an economist, Singh had secured his place among India's tallest leaders.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Dr Manmohan Singh. Indian industry, economy and especially entrepreneurs owe a debt of gratitude to the liberalisation reforms that were ushered in the early 90s under his leadership," Mittal said as he joined India Inc in paying tributes to Singh, who passed away at the age of 92.

Describing the former PM's death as a "a great loss", Mittal recalled accompanying Singh - then the prime minister - as part of various business delegations overseas on several occasions.

"...some of us who are carrying forward his legacy of economic reforms would not have been here without his path-breaking policy shift in 1991-92," Mittal said adding that a slew of reforms and economic liberalisation in early 90s enabled enterprises and entrepreneurs like him to grow.

"...suddenly you came alive and started to build your career and life without any shackles or control...for me, that would be his most seminal contribution to the Indian economy and India," Mittal said.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy described Singh as a gentleman, a scholar, and a value-based politician.

"His leading the economic reforms, under the guidance of Narasimha Rao, is what laid a strong and durable foundation for the acceleration of India’s economic growth. Therefore, every Indian should be extremely grateful to this extraordinary individual for enhancing the prosperity of our country," Murthy said. PTI MBI MBI ANU ANU