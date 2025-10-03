Industry knowledge, composition of proposed online gaming authority will be key: NODWIN Gaming

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The industry knowledge and composition of proposed Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) will be key for development of the sector, NODWIN Gaming has said, expressing hope that those with deep understanding of the ecosystem will be included to guide it forward.

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, said by bringing esports under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the government has recognised esports as a legitimate sport while creating a framework for structured growth.

This should accelerate grassroots programs, open the door for state and district-level championships, and ensure players see a clear career pathway much like traditional sports, Rathee added.

Further, it also boosts investor and sponsor confidence, critical to scaling prize pools, infrastructure, and IP development.

"At the same time, the composition, impartiality, and industry knowledge of the proposed Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) will be of utmost importance. We expect that the right stakeholders, those who have worked on this industry since its inception and deeply understand the ecosystem, will be included to guide it forward," Rathee said.

The government has proposed setting up Online Gaming Authority of India chaired by Ministry of Electronics and IT, as the Centre pushes eSports and online social gaming, and bans on real money game (RMG).

According to draft rules issued under Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act 2025, the proposed authority will work in coordination with the central government department representing information and broadcasting, youth affairs and sports and financial services.

The Online Gaming Authority that has been proposed will determine, whether an online game is an online money game or otherwise in line with stipulated rules, and on such determination, recognise, categorise and register online games. It will maintain and publish a National Online Social Games and E-sports Registry containing details of all registered online social games and e-sports, as well as a list of online games determined as online money games in accordance with rules.

It will also inquire into any complaint relating to an online game that is prejudicial to the interests of users, as per the draft rules.

The draft proposes recognition and promotion of e-sport under PROG Act to be administered by the youth affairs and sports ministry and provisions relating to promotion of online social games shall be administered by the information and broadcasting ministry.

Animesh Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, S8UL, hailed the "landmark moment" for India's gaming and esports industry and said official recognition and a clear distinction provide much-needed legitimacy and clarity to players, creators, organisations, investors and other stakeholders.

"This distinction is important as it opens the door to greater societal and parental acceptance, encouraging new talent to pursue esports with the same dignity as cricket, football or badminton. It also reassures brands and investors that they are entering a structured, regulated ecosystem," Agarwal said, adding that this clarity is set to attract more brands and partners, unlocking larger sponsorships, creator collaborations, and grassroots programmes.

Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer, CyberPowerPC India, noted that the government's focus on gaming and e-sports is an encouraging signal that India sees the sector's cultural and economic potential.

"Many games today sit in a grey area between skill-based competition and social entertainment, which can make regulatory jurisdiction complex. In this context, the Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) will play a key role in providing clarity, aligning ministries, and ensuring a transparent and predictable registration process, so developers can innovate with confidence," Parekh noted.

Beyond registration, building a robust ecosystem, including dedicated infrastructure, training academies, recognition of players as athletes, and supportive policies, will unlock significant opportunities across jobs, startups, content creation, broadcasting, and global tournaments.

"With the right balance of creativity, compliance, and economic vision, India can emerge as a global hub for competitive gaming and innovation," Parekh added. PTI MBI TRB