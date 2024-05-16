Industry leaders discuss land acquisition troubles in setting up manufacturing plants

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Issues related to land acquisition causing impediments to setting up manufacturing facilities were discussed at a CEOs round table organised by Assocham, the chamber said on Thursday.

The conference was attended by representatives from the government, public and private sector companies, academia, banking, automotive and infrastructure developers, among others.

The corporate leaders suggested strengthening of the single window clearance system to enable easier adherence to rules and regulations as a solution to land acquisition-related issues.

The need to strengthen the research and development eco-system was another key point of discussion with all attendees calling for greater collaboration between industry, academia and research institutions.

Stronger IP laws to boost R&D and ensure maximum protection was another key point discussed, Assocham stated.

To further leverage the growth story, several key sectors and focus areas such as harmonisation of standards, better availability of finance for SME and MSMEs, tweaks in logistic policy to make it more seamless and cost effective were discussed in the meeting.

