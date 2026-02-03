Industry leaders laud UP's governance, investment climate at state's first pharma conclave

Lucknow, Feb 3 (PTI) Top executives of leading domestic and global pharmaceutical companies on Tuesday lauded Uttar Pradesh's improving governance framework, law-and-order situation and investment-friendly environment at the state's first pharma conclave here, according to an official statement.

During the conclave, industry leaders said Uttar Pradesh had undertaken significant foundational and structural changes in recent years, creating conditions conducive to large-scale investment and long-term industrial growth, the statement said.

Rajya Sabha member and Ramco Group Chairman Ayodhya Rami Reddy described Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership as an "outstanding commitment to the nation and society".

"What we are witnessing in Uttar Pradesh today is unprecedented. The roadmap of what the state is and what it is going to become has been clearly articulated. These changes will not only guide Uttar Pradesh but also show a new direction to the country," Reddy said, recalling his four decades of experience in industry.

"In the last 40 years, I have not seen such a positive environment in the state." Torrent Group Vice Chairman Jinal Mehta said the past nine years had seen a marked improvement in ease of doing business and law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

"We have worked across 20 districts in the state and have not faced issues related to law and order or red tape anywhere," Mehta said. "Today, Uttar Pradesh offers investors not red tape, but a red-carpet treatment. This has been possible under the current leadership." Mankind Pharma Chairman Ramesh Juneja, a native of Meerut, shared his experiences from the earlier phase of the state's industrial climate.

"When we started the company in 1995, the environment was not favourable. In 2001, my nephew was kidnapped, after which our family decided to move to Delhi," Juneja said. "But as the saying goes, after every dark night comes a bright morning. That morning arrived in Uttar Pradesh after Yogi Adityanath became chief minister." Juneja said people now feel safe even late at night, which has encouraged investors to commit capital to the state. "This sense of security is the reason investors are coming and continuing to invest here," he said, adding that Mankind Pharma was ready to extend all possible cooperation in Uttar Pradesh. "My heart beats for UP, and with the government's support, we are certainly committed to investing here." Dr Reddy's Laboratories Chairman Satish Reddy said India's position in the global pharmaceutical sector had strengthened significantly in recent years, a fact highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zydus Lifesciences Chairman and Padma Bhushan awardee Pankaj R Patel said industries required land, power, water and skilled manpower to grow. "All these resources are available in abundance in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Chairman Dilip Shanghvi, a Padma Shri awardee, said Sun Pharma had grown into the country's largest and the world's fourth-largest pharmaceutical company.

"Uttar Pradesh is a state where we would like to set up our manufacturing unit," Shanghvi said. "The improvement in the law-and-order situation over the past few years has made it one of the safest places in the country." According to the official statement, the conclave aimed to position Uttar Pradesh as a key destination for pharmaceutical manufacturing and research, while facilitating direct engagement between the government and industry stakeholders.