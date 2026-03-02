Industry leaders see Bengal poised to ride next growth wave

Kolkata, Mar 2 (PTI) Industry and sports leaders on Monday said West Bengal is well-positioned to ride the next wave of growth, citing its strategic location, skilled workforce and improving business environment.

Speaking at the CII West Bengal annual meeting and conference in Kolkata, former India cricket captain and president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, Sourav Ganguly, drew parallels between sports and enterprise, stressing the importance of teamwork and resilience.

“Both sport and business are ultimately about the team. The people you work with are the most important part of any journey. The best investment, beyond assets, is in people and the employees who help an institution grow,” Ganguly said, adding that success and failure are part of life and individuals must not be discouraged by setbacks.

The conference, themed “West Bengal: Poised to Lead – Riding the Next Growth Wave”, brought together industry stakeholders to discuss strengthening entrepreneurship, boosting the rolling stock ecosystem and accelerating infrastructure development.

Mehul Mohanka, Deputy Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry Eastern Region and Group CEO and Managing Director of Tega Industries Ltd, said West Bengal’s population base, rising middle class and geographical position as a gateway to the Northeast and South-East Asia provide a natural logistical advantage.

“With robust supply chain infrastructure, the state stands poised to become a leading trade corridor in eastern India,” he said.

Highlighting investment prospects, Prasoon Mukherjee, Chairman of Universal Success Enterprises and Chairman of the India Business Committee of the Singapore Business Federation, said the company is building a Rs 2,000 crore data centre in Bengal Silicon Valley that will house artificial intelligence infrastructure.

“There is immense potential for deeper Singapore–Bengal cooperation, and meaningful partnerships can further strengthen economic ties,” he said.

Kabi Dutta, Chairman of the Asansol Durgapur Development Council, encouraged investors to explore opportunities in the Durgapur–Asansol region, citing strong infrastructure, reliable electricity supply and abundant mineral resources.

Meanwhile, Jayanta Roy, Managing Director of Peerless General Finance & Investment, said the company plans to invest over Rs 1,000 crore in the healthcare sector in West Bengal and create more than 5,000 jobs by 2030.

Bandhan Group chairman C S Ghosh emphasised the need to promote inclusive entrepreneurship and build strong institutions based on trust.

On the sidelines of the event, CII announced the election of new office-bearers for the West Bengal State Council for 2026-27.

Rupak Barua, Managing Director and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, has been elected Chairman of the council, while Prithish Chowdhary, Deputy Managing Director of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, has been elected Vice Chairman.

The event also featured sessions on Global Capability Centres (GCCs), rolling stock, infrastructure and sustainable mobility. PTI BSM NN