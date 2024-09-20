Industry leaders seek more govt support for National Education Policy 2020

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Industry leaders from different segments have sought more government support for better implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at Didac India, an exhibition and conference focused on education and skilling resources.

To fulfil the government's vision of making India a global education hub, industry leaders from different segments of education sectors including early childhood education, K-12 (Kindergarten to 12th grade), higher education and associations shared their recommendations to the government at Didac India 2024.

The 14th edition of Didac India was organised by Messe Stuttgart India, one of the world's leading trade fair companies in partnership with India Didactics Association, India's only National association for the education & skills fraternity.

"The government should focus towards proper planning at the leadership level and budget allocation for the development of curriculum, infrastructure and facilities for proper and efficient schooling," Joseph Emmanuel, Chief Executive & Secretary, CICSE (The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination) said.

At Didac India, high-level education round tables and educational workshops, TIESS (The International Education & Skill Summit) were also conducted, a statement said.

The discussions took place on various opportunities including exploring course collaboration, joint programmes, new campuses, student and faculty mobility, research, etc.

"The government needs to create more awareness around its efforts to strengthen the ECE ecosystem in India," Swati Popat Vats, President of the Early Childhood Education (ECE) Association, India said.

Citing an example she said people are not aware that the government has launched an app called Palan 1000. Which means the first 1,000 days of life. The government should also put proper quality check mechanisms in place for 100 per cent implementation of NEP 2020, Popat said.

Owners and trustees, chancellors and vice chancellors, directors, chairpersons and principals, HODs, professors and teachers, registrar and senior management from all the top institutions in early education, K-12 education, higher education, vocational education etc were also part of the exhibition.

Madasu Bhaskara Rao, ICFAI Foundation of Higher Education, said "Integration of technology and teacher training needs a special focus of the government for the better implementation of NEP 2020.

According to S K Rathore, Founder, Chairman & MD of SANFORT Group of Schools said, "By the time students reach 8th or 9th grade, they should be encouraged to explore and understand their interests, rather than simply following instructions from others. It's important to allow them to make their own decisions about their future paths." The expo also featured exclusive international pavilions including Finland, Germany, Victoria, the UK, and New South Wales. PTI KKS DRR