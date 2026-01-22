Industry leaders urges govt to double infra spending to Rs 3 lakh cr in Budget

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Industry leaders urged the government to double the allocation for various infrastructure projects to Rs 3 lakh crore in the forthcoming general Budget to boost overall economic growth.

Ahead of the general Budget, industry leaders from various sectors, including logistics, also demanded major infrastructure reforms and heavy budget allocation across diverse sectors, according to a statement by the Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC).

A recent survey by the LSC highlighted the need for an infrastructure-focused budget aligned with the vision to position the country as a global economic powerhouse.

Building on last year’s Rs 1.5 lakh crore allocation for interest-free loans to states and landmark investments in highways, urban transport, and smart cities, the expectations of industry leaders are running high for a potential doubling of this outlay, it stated.

Ravikanth Yamarthy, CEO, Logistics Sector Skill Council, said that as the logistics sector emerges as the engine of India's economic momentum, Budget 2026 presents a defining opportunity to set new benchmarks in growth, employment generation, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The prospect of doubling infrastructure allocations, following years of transformative investment in highways, railways, and logistics corridors, can unlock robust supply-chain efficiency and global competitiveness, Yamarthy said.

Industry leaders emphasised that sustained infrastructure planning is key to attracting investment, boosting competitiveness, and ensuring development benefits all regions.

Shrenik Ghodawat, Managing Director, Sanjay Ghodawat Group, said infrastructure remains the critical lever for unlocking India's next wave of consumption.

"We see a significant opportunity for the Budget to prioritise retail-centric infrastructure, specifically by encouraging investments in modern warehousing, cold-chain facilities, and last-mile logistics corridors," Ghodawat added.

The government’s ongoing emphasis on infrastructure is seen as a driving force for unlocking new opportunities, enhancing the quality of life, and fuelling overall economic momentum.

Avishek Kumar, founder and Director, Sunkonnect, said, "We need serious investment in decentralised solar, microgrids. At the same time, we must build recycling and R&D ecosystems for solar panels and batteries, while prioritising local battery manufacturing and a domestic supply chain for energy storage systems".

A robust and future-ready infrastructure framework is also seen as the backbone for innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable progress across industries.

Gagan Arora, founder and President, Vertex Group, said, "We expect major investment in world-class data centres, affordable power tariffs for these facilities, and tax breaks for companies building advanced computing networks and AI hardware".

Stakeholders note that bold infrastructure reforms can help India realise its full economic potential and boost job creation.

Manbeer Choudhary, CMD, Noormahal Group, urged the government to prioritise comprehensive infrastructure upgrades for the hospitality sector.

With unified calls for action from diverse industries, the survey confirms that the Budget presents a pivotal opportunity to lay the groundwork for an inclusive and future-ready India, driven by robust infrastructure and innovation across sectors. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL