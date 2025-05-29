'Industry needs to be watchful on imports as Chinese exports continue to remain elevated'

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Chinese steel exports remain at an elevated level and the Indian players need to be watchful even as no surge has been seen in import bookings in the country, a JSW Steel official said.

Replying to a question on imports during an investors call, Acharya said, "Imports if you see Q3 to Q4 have reduced primarily.. As of now, we do not see any surge in import booking, but we will have to keep our watch on because the Chinese exports continue to be at an elevated level..." He further cautioned against the countries with which India has free trade agreements (FTAs). Vietnam, Japan and Korea are among the countries that have FTA agreements with India and these continue to a pose risk, he said.

"So we'll keep our eyes open. Keep in mind also that the safeguard duties are applicable and are under final review. So if the imports are found to be surging, then the authorities have the possibility to take appropriate action to safeguard the domestic industry," he said.

On the trade front, steel imports rose 9.2 per cent to 10.5 million tonnes, while exports declined sharply by 27 per cent to 6.3 million tonnes, resulting in India remaining a net importer for the second year in a row.

The government introduced a 12 per cent provisional safeguard duty on flat products from April 21, 2025, to help ensure a level playing field for local producers.

There are already investigations ongoing with respect to certain imports where there are injuries found, he added.

JSW Steel is a major steel manufacturer with an annual production capacity of around 35 million tonnes.