Industry needs to pay higher salaries to people with certified skills: Jayant Chaudhary

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary on Friday said the industry must realise that it has to pay higher salaries to attract people with certified skills.

"It pains when I hear major industry majors say that they are not getting skilled people...because in a way we are a part of the problem as well as the solution. Industry must realise... you have to pay higher pay scales to people who are certified. You have to put a value on that skilling, education," said Chaudhary.

The Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship made the remarks while addressing a skills summit organised by FICCI here.

He observed that while everyone understands there is a skilling gap, "we need to invest more." "Unless the young people who are actually getting certified see an immediate uptick in their livelihood whether in terms of the salaries they are drawing or entrepreneurship, we are not putting a value on their skills," he added.