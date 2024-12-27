Industry remembers Manmohan Singh as architect of India's economic liberalisation

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Industry bodies described former prime minister Manmohan Singh as the architect of India's economic liberalisation who ushered in path-breaking reforms across all areas of the economy.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII said, "CII deeply mourns the passing of Manmohan Singh...An erudite, experienced leader and analytical thinker, he conceptualized India's economic resurgence with path-breaking reforms across all areas of the economy." With his visionary leadership, he set India on a new journey of growth, all-round development and global engagement, Banerjee added.

Singh died here Thursday night. He was 92.

Remembering Singh as a brilliant economist and statesman, industry body FICCI said he played a pivotal role in shaping the country's economic destiny.

"Under his leadership as Finance Minister and later as Prime Minister, India witnessed unprecedented economic growth and emerged as a global economic powerhouse," it said.

Engineering exporters' body EEPC India's Chairman Pankaj Chadha described Singh as a man of exceptional caliber who unleashed economic reforms that catapulted India into a different league.

"Singh's relentless efforts put the Indian economy on a strong footing. His series of policy measures took India out of the fiscal crisis and ushered in a phase of high growth and prosperity. The economic boom that followed the reforms significantly improved the purchasing power of the common man and saw the emergence of a growing middle class," he stated. PTI RSN ANU ANU