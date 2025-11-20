Industry seeks incentives for suburbanisation; Kolkata mayor emphasises sustainable infrastructure

Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) Industry representatives have urged the West Bengal government to adopt incentive-driven policies to promote suburbanisation and redevelopment, citing models followed by Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka to ease congestion and support planned urban growth.

Speaking at Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) on Wednesday evening, Emami Realty MD & CEO Nitesh Kumar said several states had introduced incentive-led frameworks — such as higher floor space index (FSI), redevelopment of dilapidated buildings, slum rehabilitation schemes and affordable housing incentives — to spread development.

He suggested that the state consider offering land to developers at affordable prices to encourage senior citizen housing with community and medical support systems, and explore religious or pilgrimage-linked residential projects.

MCCI president Priti A Sureka said collaboration between business and government was essential to create next-generation infrastructure that boosts economic activity while improving the overall quality of life. She said suburban expansion required a balanced approach to ensure sustainable development.

Responding to the expectations, Kolkata Mayor and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said the government's focus remained on social inclusion and uplifting marginalised communities. "Our government's priority is to stand by the poor for their uplift, and we believe in social inclusion," he said.

Hakim noted that Kolkata, more than 300 years old, had witnessed unplanned growth and now has a population density of about 30,000 people per sq km.

The mayor said the government was prioritising eco-friendly road development using concrete and paver blocks to reduce pollution and mitigate waterlogging. With only 6 per cent of the city's land area under roads, efforts are underway to expand flyover connectivity and improve existing road infrastructure, he added.

On drainage and solid waste management, Hakim said the government was working on long-term solutions, including improving the hydraulic capacity of 27 canals, dredging outfall channels, and periodic desiltation of major canals such as Tolly's nullah. PTI BSM MNB