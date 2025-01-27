Industry status for hospitality on MakeMyTrip Group CEO's Budget wishlist

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Ahead of the Union Budget, MakeMyTrip co-founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow on Monday said the hospitality sector's long-pending demand for an "industry” status and continued focus on infrastructure development to ensure last-mile connectivity are crucial to realising its full potential.

In an interview with PTI, Magow shared his wishlist for the Union Budget for 2025-26, to be presented on February 1.

"The hope is that it should be growth-oriented budget, which effectively should set the tone for pretty much every sector, including travel and tourism sector for us as well. “And within that, you know, the long pending demand of the hospitality sector, on getting the industry status continues to remain, and I think, and it's an important one, for the overall industry," Magow said.

Asserting that the government has been doing a "great job" of allocating more funds towards infrastructure development, he said it is important to keep up with the pace of allocation as well as implementation.

"So we continue to keep that pace, not only allocating but also in terms of implementation. We continue to keep that pace on expanding highways that, you know, building new ones, the newer airports, the solving for connectivity, last-mile connectivity. I think that will be great because, you know, then we don't lose out on the momentum that has been built over the over the last years," Magow said.

NASDAQ-listed MakeMyTrip has four revenue streams -- Air Ticketing; Hotels and Packages; Bus Ticketing; and Others.