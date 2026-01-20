Industry to pitch for national law on elevators

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) India's elevator industry will pitch for 'One Nation, One Lift Law' to drive safety, standardisation and economic growth in the country at Smart the Lift & Mobility World 2026 (SLMW) scheduled to be held next month.

The industry has estimated up to 25 per cent productivity growth after the enforcement of a national law on elevators.

SLMW is expected to attract over 12,000 visitors, over 200 exhibitors and more than 50 industry speakers, making it India's largest dedicated platform for elevators, escalators, smart mobility, parking systems and allied technologies, a statement said.

"The event serves as a collaborative platform for shaping the future of vertical mobility in India. ‘One Nation, One Lift Law’ is central to this dialogue, as it links safety, urban governance, industrial growth and citizen well-being," said Anita Raghunath, Director, Virgo Communications, which will organise the industry event.

The event is likely to discuss a clear roadmap for uniform safety standards, streamlined compliance, enhanced ease of doing business and future-ready urban infrastructure, reinforcing India's journey toward becoming a safer, smarter and globally competitive vertical mobility market, Raghunath added.

A 'One Nation, One Lift Law' would significantly simplify compliance, standardise inspection protocols and align safety norms across the country, said Krishnakumar Ravi, President & CEO, PAPL Corp.

"Uniform regulations would enable faster project execution, lower operational costs and ensure consistent passenger safety, whether in Mumbai high-rises, Bengaluru airports or emerging urban centres across India," Ravi added.

From an economic standpoint, industry leaders estimate that a national lift law could increase overall industry productivity by 20–25 per cent, encourage greater localisation of manufacturing, and support export competitiveness by aligning India’s regulatory framework with global best practices, according to the statement.

The elevator and escalator ecosystem also supports thousands of MSMEs, technicians and skilled workers across manufacturing, installation, maintenance and modernisation sectors that stand to benefit from uniform licensing and certification norms, it added.

R Balakrishnan, Vice President & Head, MEP Design, L&T, said that as demand expands beyond metros into Tier II and Tier III cities, a unified law will build trust and accountability across installations. Standardisation will directly benefit developers, contractors and end-users, while improving lifecycle safety and reliability.

The industry will spotlight this urgent need at Smart Lift & Mobility World 2026, scheduled from 5–7 February 2026 at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

India's elevators and escalators sector has emerged as one of the fastest-growing vertical mobility markets globally, driven by rapid urbanisation, infrastructure expansion and rising high-rise development across metros and emerging cities.

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 22.20 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.30 per cent during 2025-2033. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL