Industry, women entrepreneurs welcome Rajasthan Budget

Jaipur, Feb 11 (PTI) Industry bodies, education leaders, and women entrepreneurs on Wednesday welcomed the thrust on infrastructure and industrial development in the Rajasthan Budget while seeking more targeted measures in certain sectors.

Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industry (FORTI) President Suresh Agrawal said the Budget aligns with the vision of "Viksit Bharat" and stressed that industrial growth is key to achieving that goal.

He welcomed the announcement to develop logistics hubs under the PPP model with a provision of around Rs 400 crore, saying it would ease transport, storage and exports while improving competitiveness.

Jaipur Vyapar Mahasangh General Secretary Suresh Saini said the Budget has addressed multiple sections, including students, farmers and traders. He appreciated the focus on resolving Jaipur's waterlogging issues and said the proposed drainage measures would provide relief to the trading community.

IIHMR University President Dr P R Sodani termed the Budget a strategic step towards strengthening healthcare and education.

He welcomed the proposed Centre of Excellence in Mental Health with telemedicine-enabled services and said the Rs 1,000-crore allocation to provide loans up to Rs 10 lakh to 30,000 youth would boost healthcare innovation and entrepreneurship.

He also praised the plan to establish a Rajasthan State Testing Agency and new human resource institutes.

Women entrepreneur groups welcomed the Budget's provision to promote women-led industrial parks.

FORTI Women Wing president Neelam Mittal said the allocation will support women startups and small businesses, enhance financial independence and generate employment opportunities. PTI AG TRB