Infibeam Avenues Q3 net profit Rises 49% to Rs 64 cr

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Fintech company Infibeam Avenues Ltd on Tuesday reported a 49 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit in the December quarter as festive season and increasing adoption of POS payments among small merchants drove up digital payments.

Net profit was Rs 64.4 crore in October-December 2024 - the third quarter of April 2024 to March 2025 financial year - compared with Rs 431 crore earning in the same period a year back, according to a company statement.

Revenue from operations rose 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,070 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 907 crore in the year-ago period.

Total payment transaction volume (TPV) surged 24 per cent year-on-year to Rs Rs 2,24,000 crore, reflecting higher adoption of online and point-of-sale (POS) based digital payments.

Infibeam attributed the growth to its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered fintech solutions, strategic partnerships with banks and fintech firms, and increased digital transactions during the festive season.

Commenting on the results, Infibeam chairman and managing director Vishal Mehta said festive season and the increasing adoption of POS payments among small merchants significantly drove transaction growth, reinforcing the firm's market position.

"Additionally, our AI-driven business solutions have made a meaningful impact on our revenue, demonstrating the strength of our innovation-led approach," he said. "With Rediff.com now part of our ecosystem, we anticipate further enhancement in our financial performance and digital offerings." During the quarter, the company launched CCAvenue SoundBox, a tap-to-pay POS device designed to facilitate offline digital transactions. It also expanded its global footprint by signing partnerships with UAE-based buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firm Tamara and Google Pay.

"Our strong Q3 performance underscores our ability to capitalise on evolving digital payment trends and increasing consumer preference for cashless transactions," Mehta said.

The company's payment business contributed 94 per cent of its total revenue, growing 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,010 crore in Q3 FY25. Its e-commerce platform business revenue increased 23.2 per cent to Rs 60.1 crore.

"Strategic collaborations with banks, fintechs, and regulatory bodies have paved the way for hyper-growth in our payments business. Our take rate improved significantly to 11.1 basis points in Q3 FY25, reflecting a 32 per cent year-over-year increase, driving profitability," said Vishwas Patel, joint managing director, Infibeam.

The festive season continued to boost transaction volumes in sectors such as travel, hospitality, and education, as digital payments become increasingly mainstream. "Moreover, the launch of our latest innovation, the CCAvenue SoundBox, a tap-to-pay POS device, has further propelled our growth trajectory," he added.

Infibeam, headquartered in GIFT City, operates a diversified digital business with a primary focus on digital payments, AI-driven fintech solutions, and digital platform services. It competes with key players such as Paytm, Razorpay, and PhonePe in the digital payments sector.

Shares of Infibeam Avenues closed at Rs 23.37 on Tuesday, up 3.73 per cent.