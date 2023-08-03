Infinix looks to increase offerings in mid, mid-high price segments: India CEO

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Consumers look at value proposition and what they can get at a price point, Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor said on Thursday as the company aims to increase offerings in the mid and high-mid value segment.

Speaking with PTI, he emphasised India's position being "right at the top" of the company's country matrix.

Infinix-parent Transsion clocked a 22 per cent year-on-year growth with over 2 crore shipments in the second quarter of the year, according to a company presentation. China-based Transsion Holdings, with brands like Tecno and Itel operating in regions like Africa, Latin America, and South Asia, is among the top five global brands, Kapoor said citing a Canalys smartphone market report.

In terms of volume, Africa with the biggest market share of Transsion is the leading region for the company but India is the biggest as a standalone country, he told PTI.

The company's Indian market share will be "close to 10 per cent", Kapoor said.

"We have seen stellar growth in every quarter. We are looking at increasing our mid and high mid-value or mid-premium segment." The mobile brand which operates in the sub- Rs 15,000 segment introduced gaming phones in the mid-premium segment at a price point of Rs 17,999.

"There is a noticeable absence of distinct offerings in terms of both design, innovation, and seamless experience in the smartphone gaming arena. GT 10 Pro integrates into this ecosystem through its cyber mecha design, powerful 8050 gaming chipset, and pure OS experience as a gaming-oriented device," he said.

Even though the company manufactures components in China and Taiwan, Infinix says it manufactures its phones in India in the Transsion Holdings factory in Noida.

"Barring laptops, every product we sell, be it the whole smartphones or smart TVs, we make in India," he said.

Notably, the government has restricted the import of electronic devices like laptops, tablets, and computers, only allowed against a valid licence for restricted imports, according to a notice on Thursday.

Infinix joins the league of smartphones by reducing bloatware or pre-installed Google and OS apps to enhance phone functionality and gaming experience. Pre-installed apps have been reduced to 32, with an option of removing seven more pre-installed brand apps, Kapoor said.

The company operates in 70 countries with the largest market share in Africa at 40 per cent. PTI GRJ GRJ MR