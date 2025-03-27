Inflection Point Ventures generates Rs 100 crore in exits from 14 startups

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Angel investors platform Inflection Point Ventures claims to have generated Rs 100 crore in exits from 14 start-ups in 2024 with an internal rate of return of around 36 per cent, a senior official of the organisation said on Thursday.

Inflection Point Ventures founder and CEO Vinay Bansal said that the angel investors' network had invested a total of Rs 40 crore in the start-ups in which it has sold its entire stake.

"IPV invested around Rs 40 crore in 14 of these startups and have offered them an exit of about Rs 100 crore in 2024," Bansal said.

Among all the investments by IPV, Aksum gave 52 per cent IRR (internal rate of return ), Conscious Chemist 54 per cent IRR and Qubehealth 53 per cent IRR.

"Despite the market slowdown, our ability to deliver consistent exits reflects the strength of our portfolio and the trust we’ve built with both investors and founders," Bansal said.

IPV in a statement said that while the funding winter persisted, its portfolio companies secured 25 follow-on rounds. PTI PRS PRS MR