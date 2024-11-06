Inflexor announces first close of Opportunities Fund at Rs 280 cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Early-stage venture capital firm Inflexor on Wednesday announced the first close of its targeted Rs 350-crore Opportunities Fund at Rs 280 crore.

HDFC AMC Select AIF FoF I Scheme managed by HDFC AMC is the dominant LP in the fund, the venture capital (VC) firm said in a statement.

"The fund has raised additional capital domestically from new limited partners (LPs) that are across HNIs (High Net-worth Individuals), family offices, corporates and other institutions.

"The fund achieved the first close last month for around 80 per cent of the target corpus. Final close of the fund is expected by the end of the month," Inflexor said.

The VC firm is currently deploying from its second fund raised during 2021 and has invested in companies, including Kale Logistics, Atomberg, PlayShifu, ClickPost and BioPrime.

Inflexor Ventures Managing Partner Jatin Desai said that a part of the target corpus of this Opportunities Fund will be used to acquire the entire investment portfolio of the manager's first fund which consists of investments in companies, including Atomberg, Playshifu, Entropik, Bellatrix and Cloudsek.

"Apart from acquiring the entire portfolio, a part of the target corpus can also be allocated over the next 3 years to maintain or increase stake in these portfolio companies," he said. PTI PRS SHW