Info Edge gets whistle-blower complaint alleging company policy violations by certain staff in 99acres

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Info Edge India on Saturday said it has received a whistle-blower complaint alleging violations of company policies by certain employees in the 99acres business vertical.

The audit committee and board of directors have noted the contents of the allegations and mandated a reputed specialist law firm to independently and comprehensively investigate the matter, Info Edge (India) said in a BSE filing.

The law firm's assessment is ongoing and as at date there is no material impact on the company's financial statements, as per the intimation.

The complaint, Info Edge said, will be dealt with in accordance with the company's whistle-blower policy.