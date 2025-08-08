Info Edge profit rises 34.5% to Rs 343 cr in Q1

New Delhi: Online firm Info Edge, which owns Naukri.com and other portals, reported a 34.5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 342.8 crore in the June quarter, a company filing said on Friday.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 258.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its consolidated revenue from operations increased about 17 per cent to Rs 791 crore during the quarter from Rs 676.7 crore a year earlier.

The company in a statement said its billings in the recruitment business grew 9 per cent, while the non-recruitment portfolio, 99 Acres (real estate), Jeevansathi (matrimony), and Shiksha (education), combined recorded growth of 17.6 per cent.

"Business growth moderated in the first quarter of FY26. The recruitment segment was impacted by geopolitical headwinds and a sectoral slowdown towards the end of the quarter. Our non-recruitment portfolio continued to progress well with 18 per cent billings growth, market share gains, and reduced cash losses," Info Edge Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hitesh Oberoi said in the statement.