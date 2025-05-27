Info Edge Q4 profit sees multi-fold rise to Rs 463 cr on one-off gain

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Info Edge (India) has reported a multi-fold year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 463.3 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, aided by an exceptional gain of Rs 25.5 crore.

It had logged a net profit (attributable to equity holders of the parent) of Rs 60.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, with an exceptional loss item of Rs 161.9 crore.

Info Edge owns Naukri.com, 99acres.com, Jeevansathi.com, Shiksha.com, and Allcheckdeals, among others. It has backed startups like Zomato, PB Fintech (Policybazaar), Aisle, Coding Ninjas, and AmbitionBox.

It has 20 active financial investments in its portfolio with a total carrying value of Rs 636 crore.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood 14 per cent higher at Rs 749.6 crore, as against Rs 657.4 crore in Q4 FY24.

Seen sequentially, profit and revenue rose 91 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively.

Billings in the recruitment business (naukri.com) grew by 18.4 per cent, while the non-recruitment verticals -- 99acres (real estate), Jeevansathi (matrimony), and Shiksha (education) recorded growth of 21.9 per cent, 23.9 per cent, and 15.9 per cent, respectively.

For the full fiscal 2024-25, Info Edge posted a profit of Rs 962 crore, a growth of 67.2 per cent over the previous fiscal's Rs 575.2 crore. This again, had an exceptional gain of Rs 146.9 crore in Q4FY25, and an exceptional loss item of Rs 110.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 12.3 per cent to Rs 2,849.5 crore in FY25.

"All our businesses performed well in Q4, resulting in a 15 per cent year-over-year growth in cash flow from operations. The contribution from non-recruitment businesses to cash generation is a positive step toward portfolio diversification.

"As of March 31, 2025, our standalone cash balance, including wholly-owned subsidiaries, stood at Rs 4,786 crore, underscoring the company's strong financial position," Chintan Thakkar, Director and Chief Financial Officer, said.

Further, Info Edge informed the exchanges about an investment of about Rs 300 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary Startup Internet Services Ltd.

Info Edge also announced the reappointment of Sanjeev Bikhchandani as Executive Vice Chairman and Whole-time Director for a further period of five years, from April 27, 2026, to April 26, 2031.

The company's Board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.60 per equity share (on face value of Rs 2 per equity share) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. PTI ANK DRR