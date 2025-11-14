Infomerics Valuation pays Rs 65.25 lakh to settle market rules violation case with Sebi

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Infomerics Valuation and Rating has settled a market rule violation case with Sebi after paying Rs 65.25 lakh towards settlement amount and completed all corrective measures prescribed by the capital markets regulator.

Infomerics Valuation and Rating Pvt Ltd is a Sebi-registered credit rating agency.

The noticee (Infomerics Valuation and Rating) filed a settlement application, proposing to settle the instant proceedings initiated against it vide SCN dated October 11, 2023 without "admission or denial of findings of fact and conclusions of law".

The order came from a joint inspection conducted by Sebi and the Reserve Bank of India for the period from January-December 2021.

The inspection flagged several shortcomings in Infomerics' include the use of incorrect rating models, manipulation and tampering of weightages, inconsistent maker-checker system, data entry errors, and arbitrary deactivation of parameters.

The regulator also found that Infomerics failed to segregate the non-rating activities.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued a show cause notice to the Infomerics Valuation in October 2023.

Accordingly, Infomerics filed a settlement application in 2024.

Under the agreed terms, Infomerics was required to undergo an external audit of its rating models, covering documentation, data validation, software implementation and controls, governance oversight and model testing standards.

Additionally, Infomerics had to implement a comprehensive third-party training programme for all employees involved in the rating process.

Subsequently, the noticee had submitted compliance reports for both requirements and paid the settlement amount formally disposing of the enquiry proceedings.

"In view of... the instant enquiry proceedings initiated against Infomerics Valuation and Rating Pvt Ltd vide SCN dated October 11, 2023 are hereby disposed of," Sebi's Designated Authority Sudeep Mishra said in the order.

However, Sebi retained the right to reopen the case if it finds any breach of undertakings or incomplete disclosures. PTI HG HG DR DR